With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, ended its opening weekend on a good note. Surprisingly, within the first three days, it recovered its entire budget and posted decent returns at the Indian box office. By emerging as a success story, the film has joined the list with Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil to become Kollywood’s second successful film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Tamil romantic-comedy entertainer released in theaters on February 6. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise for the cast’s impressive performances. Even the film’s direction and music received positive feedback. Among the audience, too, word of mouth has been positive, helping it post a good collection on the board.

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

With Love opened at 1.6 crore. Due to positive feedback from the audience, it jumped by 56.25% on Saturday, day 2, earning 2.5 crore. On Sunday, day 3, it jumped again by 8% and earned 2.7 crore. Overall, it earned 6.8 crore net at the Indian box office during the 3-day opening weekend. It equals 8.02 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.6 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 2.7 crore

Total – 6.8 crore

It’s a clean success!

With Love was made at an estimated budget of just 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 6.8 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 2.8 crore. Calculated further, it equals 70% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

By securing a plus verdict, the Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer has become Kollywood’s second successful film of the year, after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. For the Tamil film industry, it’s a good comeback after the failures of Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 6.8 crore

ROI – 2.8 crore

ROI% – 70%

Verdict – Plus

To become a hit, the film must make 100% returns, which is achievable at a net collection of 8 crore. With just 1.2 crore remaining, the feat is likely to be achieved on day 4 or day 5.

