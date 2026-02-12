Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Anaganaga Oka Raju is a super-hit at the Indian box office. The Sankranthi 2026 release has also concluded its journey in North America, but not with the verdict we expected. Maari’s directorial failed to achieve its breakeven target. Scroll below for the closing collection.

Anaganaga Oka Raju North America Box Office Collection

According to the final update, Anaganaga Oka Raju collected $1.78 million (approximately INR 16.1 crore) from its box office run in North America. The USA witnessed the highest footfall, contributing a major $1.75 million to the total earnings. The remaining sum of $45K is from the Canadian markets. It faced massive competition from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab, and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, but still managed to gross an impressive total!

Drumrolls, please, because Naveen Polishetty has delivered his 2nd highest-grossing film of all time in NA. His Telugu romantic comedy, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, will remain his highest-grosser, with lifetime earnings of $1.82 million.

Check out Naveen Polishetty’s highest-grossing films in North America:

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: $1.82 million Anaganaga Oka Raju: $1.78 million Jathi Ratnalu: $1.059 million

What was the breakeven target in North America?

Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Telugu comedy drama had a breakeven target of $1.8 million in North America. It missed the mark by only $200K, ending its run as a losing affair.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Overseas Box Office Collection

Anaganaga Oka Raju has concluded its overseas run, accumulating $2.2 million (20 crore gross). With an excellent run in other international circuits, it has emerged as Naveen Polishetty‘s highest-grossing film ever.

More about the Telugu comedy

Directed by Maari, Anaganaga Oka Raju arrived in theatres worldwide on January 14, 2026. The release coincided with the Sankranti holidays. The ensemble cast also featured Rao Ramesh, Goparaju Ramana, Ananth Babu, and Chammak Chandra, among others. It was produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

