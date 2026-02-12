We’re all set to witness the sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in less than 24 hours. Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo is gearing up for its big release tomorrow, ahead of Valentine’s Day. The advance booking has witnessed a solid jump with an improvement in screen count. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

O’Romeo Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 day to go)

According to Sacnilk, O’Romeo has sold tickets worth 1.19 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for day 1. It witnessed an impressive surge of 213% in the last 24 hours. From 3.5K, the screen count has improved to 8.5K, and the results are favorable!

Over 50K tickets have been sold nationwide. Maharashtra is currently the best-performing circuit in advance booking, followed by Delhi. Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are among other states that are picking up the pace. The last 24 hours will be the most crucial. Given there’s no significant competition apart from Border 2, Shahid Kapoor starrer should at least set over 1 lakh tickets for the opening day via pre-sales!

Knocks down Mardaani 3

Among other challenges, O’Romeo was competing against the 2026 Bollywood releases in pre-sales. With a fantastic jump on Wednesday, it has surpassed the final advance booking of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (1.16 crore) for day 1. However, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (12.5 crore) will remain out of reach.

O’Romeo vs Deva Advance Booking

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2025 action thriller, Deva. Rosshan Andrrews‘s directorial had registered advance booking of 1.67 crore gross for the opening day. In the next few hours, the Valentine’s release will easily cross that mark.

Here’s hoping the beginning is banging and Shahid Kapoor redeems himself at the box office with a massive success!

