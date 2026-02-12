Neena Gupta led Vadh 2 opened to a mixed response from critics and audiences. The 2025 crime thriller directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu has a long way to go in order to attain the success tag. But it has earned 803% higher than Sanjay Mishra’s last theatrical release. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, Vadh 2 garnered 34 lakhs to the kitty on day 6. Despite the mid-week blues, it is maintaining a rock-steady hold, which is a really good sign. It brought in similar moolah as the discounted first Tuesday. But there’s a big obstacle coming. The screen count may be impacted by the arrival of O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main tomorrow. The second weekend is around the corner, but there’s also fear due to the increased competition.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 3.34 crore net after 6 days. Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s crime thriller is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. The makers have recovered 33.4% of the estimated costs so far. It must maintain a strong pace to enter the safe zone.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 85 lakh

Day 3: 1 crore

Day 4: 30 lakh

Day 5: 35 lakh

Day 6: 34 lakh

Total: 3.34 crore

Vadh 2 vs Sanjay Mishra’s last theatrical performance

In December 2025, Sanjay Mishra arrived alongside Mahima Chaudhry with the romantic comedy, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi. Amid average reviews and strong competition, it wrapped up its box office journey, earning only 37 lakh in its lifetime. In comparison, his latest release stands 803% higher in only 6 days. But the real question is whether the Neena Gupta co-starrer will emerge as a successful outing?

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.34 crore

Budget recovery: 33.4%

India gross: 3.94 crore

