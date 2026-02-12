Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty led Border 2 is close to the conclusion of its third week in theatres. Anurag Singh‘s directorial is already a box office success. With O’Romeo and other new releases arriving ahead of Valentine’s Day, can the epic war action drama mint 100 crore in returns? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

Courtesy of no major competition in Bollywood, Border 2 could witness a stable run, maintaining the two crore+ streak at the Indian box office. According to estimates, it added 2 crore more to the kitty on day 20. After the discounted Tuesday of 2.75 crore, collections dropped by 27%.

The overall net earnings in India have reached 348.34 crore. Today, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh will score their first 350 crore grosser at the domestic box office. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 411 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Day 15: 3.12 crore

Day 16: 6.10 crore

Day 17: 8.45 crore

Day 18: 2.12 crore*

Day 19: 2.75 crore*

Day 20: 2 crore*

Total: 348.34 crore*

How much profit has Border 2 registered?

Sunny Deol led epic war action drama is reportedly mounted at a cost of 275 crore. In 20 days, the makers registered profits of 73.34 crore. It still needs over 26 crores in the kitty to clock a century in returns. With the reduced screen count due to the arrival of O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, achieving that target would be difficult. However, the picture would be clearer with its momentum during the fourth weekend.

Border 2 Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 348.34 crore*

ROI: 73.34 crore

ROI%: 26.66%

India gross: 411 crore*

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

