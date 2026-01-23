Finally, Sunny Deol has arrived on screen along with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The first few minutes start at an army camp, but the story quickly shifts back in time to focus on how a Fauji is trained. The three men are winning in their training modes. The mood is lighter since the uniform is heavy.

The first 50 minutes of the film are impressive, and Anurag Singh makes sure that Sunny Paaji and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath terrify the enemy. While he enters the frame in a full-fledged high-octane scene, he holds the story well with short monologues!

We fight for our brothers. We live as brothers, and we bloody die as brothers – this is what he explains to his men, and he lays his trust on these young men to protect the nation! Border 2 is sailing the right way so far, and I am very much looking forward to the moment when these young, promising men, trained to protect or die, enter the battlefield!

Here are the three thoughts I have while watching the first 50 minutes of the film.

Fauji In Fun Mode

The initial banter between the three leads is cute. Nothing seems off in the place. The innocence has been kept intact! Considering the timeline of the film is from the 60s and early 70s, this innocence works.

The Personal Connections!

Anurag Singh is taking his sweet time to establish the backstories of the three war heroes. This might be a masterstroke because when they enter the battlefield, you will know them personally, and their fights will have a greater impact. Because then they would not just be soldiers of the country; by then, they will be soldiers, you know!

Sunny Deol Surprises Me!

After a long time, I see Sunny Deol in fun mode. I see him as a family man, and I see him doing pranks! Yes, Paaji pulling off a prank in a war epic was something I never expected! But Border 2 has pulled this off as well!

I am already dreading what is coming because these four men have already connected with me, and I am rooting for their lives. Whatever war holds for them is terrifying me already!

PS. Dear Diljit Dosanjh, Why so good?!

Advertisement

For a full movie review of Border 2, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Border 2 Trailer 2 Review Ft. Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan & Ahan Shetty & “Wo Mitti Ke Bete Jo Waapas Na Laute” – Emotional & Speechless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News