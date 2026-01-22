Sunny Deol is all set to roar at the box office, and if the pre-release buzz is anything to go by, he is bringing a hurricane along with him to the cinemas on January 23! The nation awaits the dhai kilo ka haath to create mayhem in theaters this Friday. We have an exclusive update on the budget recovery of Border 2. Within the first weekend itself, the film would turn a winning project for the producers Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta!

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war epic starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty is ready to turn a financially safe and profitable outing for the makers, all thanks to a balanced revenue mix across theatrical, digital, satellite, and music rights.

Border 2 Hits 200 Crore Pre-Sales

We have learnt exclusively from our sources that Border 2 has reportedly secured a massive 200 crore through pre-sales. This includes a combination of satellite rights, digital streaming deals, and music rights. For a film of this scale, such a humongous recovery before the theatrical release acts as a massive boost for the producers.

The advance bookings of the film have already hit almost 6 crore for the opening day. Meanwhile, the ticket sales of the film are all set to create a pre-opening record for one of the best in Bollywood. With just a day to go before its release, Border 2 is witnessing strong momentum at the box office. The film is set to release across approximately 4,800 screens with 17,000 shows, backed by superb advance bookings that reflect high audience interest.

The steady pickup in ticket sales points to growing excitement as the film heads into release, positioning Border 2 for a solid opening driven by strong pre-release buzz and audience anticipation.

Border 2 Budget

As per our exclusive sources, Border 2 is mounted on a scale of 275 crore, including P&A. Our money meter prediction hints that the film is considered financially sound if its non-theatrical recovery covers a significant chunk of the landing cost. With 200 crore already locked, the pressure on the theatrical run is significantly reduced. Given that the film is eyeing an opening of 35 crore+, it won’t take long for the war drama to start churning out pure profits.

