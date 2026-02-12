YRF’s action thriller Mardaani 3 is surviving the storm at the Indian box office. After a lukewarm first week, Rani Mukerji starrer picked up the momentum and is driving stable footfalls to the ticket windows. But can it attain the success tag? Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 added 1.2 crore to the kitty on day 13. It remained on similar lines as 1.3 crore garnered on the second Monday. There’s competition from Border 2 and Vadh 2, but the ticket windows will get even more congested tomorrow with the arrival of O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main. With a reduced screen count, it remains to be seen how Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial fares in its third weekend.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 41.3 crore net after 13 days. Including GST, the gross total has come to 48.73 crore. It is now chasing the lifetime of Mardaani 2 (47.51 crore) to emerge as the most successful film in the franchise. Hopefully, that milestone will be unlocked by the end of the third weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Day 8: 2.15 crore

Day 9: 3.85 crore

Day 10: 4.55 crore

Day 11: 1.3 crore

Day 12: 1.7 crore

Day 13: 1.2 crore

Total: 41.3 crore

Can Mardaani 3 emerge as a box office success?

Rani Mukerji starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore. The box office collection has dropped to the vicinity of 1 crore daily. With the arrival of new competition, it will decline further after the third weekend. Considering the gap of over 18 crores, achieving the success tag looks difficult. All eyes on the Valentine’s weekend!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 41.3 crore

Budget recovery – 69%

India gross – 48.73 crore

