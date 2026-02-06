Mardaani is one of the most successful female-led franchises in Bollywood. High hopes were pinned on Rani Mukerji’s 2026 release, Mardaani 3. Unfortunately, the content did not live upto the expectations. It has concluded its first week below Mardaani 2. Scroll below for the day 7 box office update!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn in its first week?

According to the official figures, Mardaani 3 earned 2 crores on day 7. It continues to maintain the two crore streak since the big release on January 30, 2026. Compared to 2.10 crores garnered on Thursday, it saw another 10% drop in earnings.

The net box office collection in India has reached 26.55 crores after the opening week. Mardaani 3 is made on a budget of 60 crores. So far, only 44.25% of the total cost has been recovered. At this pace, Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial will not be able to enter the safe zone or gain the success tag. Besides, it will also face competition from Vadh 2, starting today, and Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 4 crores

Day 2: 6 crores

Day 3: 7.25 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.75 crores

Day 6: 2.10 crores

Day 7: 2 crores

Total: 26.55 crores

Fails to beat Mardaani 2 in the opening week!

Mardaani 3 has packed an underwhelming first week of 26.55 crores. It remained slightly better than the first Mardaani, which earned 23 crores in the first 7 days. However, Rani Mukerji’s threequel failed to beat Mardaani 2, which brought in 28.05 crores in its opening week. Simply disappointing!

Check out the opening week collection of the Mardaani franchise at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Mardaani 2: 28.05 crores Mardaani 3: 26.40 crores Mardaani: 23 crores

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget – 60 crores

India net – 26.40 crores

Budget recovery – 44.25%

India gross – 31.32 crores

