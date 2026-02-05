Border 2 continued the streak of success for Bollywood after Dhurandhar. All eyes are now on the Valentine’s Day release, O’Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, where would the action thriller potentially land amongst Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest openers in India? Scroll below for a detailed report.

No points for guessing the #1 spot!

Shahid Kapoor has given us many memorable roles over the years, but it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh that brought him enormous box office success. The 2019 romantic drama was a force to be reckoned with, right from the beginning. It collected 20.21 crores net and emerged as his biggest opener in history!

How much does O’Romeo need to enter his top 10 openers?

It’s the season of love, and Vishal Bhardwaj and team are arriving with their action thriller a day ahead of Valentine’s Day. O’Romeo will be a word-of-mouth dependent affair. While the trailer was well-received, many romantic films like Dhadak 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, released in 2025, failed to impress audiences. So the Bollywood buffs would be eagerly waiting for the early reviews, before booking their tickets.

Going by the current trends, Triptii Dimri co-starrer would open in the 5-7 crore range. It has the possibility of entering Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 biggest openers at the Indian box office. The first target would be to beat his 2017 film Rangoon (6.07 crores), which has held a position in the top 10 since 9 long years!

Based on the response to advance booking, it is to be seen how far the action thriller will be able to climb up the ladder. At the moment, an entry into the top 5 looks out of reach.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Padmaavat – 19 crores Shaandaar – 13.10 crores R… Rajkumar – 10.10 crores Udta Punjab – 10.05 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Mausam – 6.75 crores Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 6.76 crores Haider – 6.14 crores Rangoon – 6.07 crores

