Shahid Kapoor’s Deva has arrived in theatres across the country. The actor’s last release was almost a year ago in the form of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Also starring Kriti Sanon in a lead role, the film was a box office success, and with the latest release, Shahid aims to keep the momentum going. As far as the opening day is concerned, the film looks to register a decent score on day 1, and with a little push, it might enter Shahid’s top 10 openers.

In the post-pandemic era, Shahid saw two theatrical releases and the journey has been a mixed bag so far. His Jersey failed miserably, but he was back on track with a rom-com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Today, his third theatrical release has arrived, and it has managed to secure that initial stage through decent pre-sales.

In our prediction story, we predicted that Deva would secure a start of 4-5 crores at the Indian box office. With a bit of push and positive word-of-mouth, the film can gain momentum during evening and night shows. So, there’s an outside of 6 crores on day 1. There’s also a chance that it might cross Rangoon’s 6.07 crores. If it happens, the film will enter Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 openers.

Currently, Rangoon is in the 10th position on the list of Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 openers. If evening and night shows turn out well, the show count of over 11,500 could get Deva an easy entry into the list.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Padmaavat – 19 crores Shaandaar – 13.10 crores R… Rajkumar – 10.10 crores Udta Punjab – 10.05 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Mausam – 6.75 crores Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 6.76 crores Haider – 6.14 crores Rangoon – 6.07 crores

