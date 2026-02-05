Bollywood’s female-led action thriller Mardaani 3 has slowed down at the Indian box office after its opening weekend. The momentum isn’t up to par with its predecessors. Rani Mukerji starrer is now inching towards the 25 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 6 detailed report.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the official report, Mardaani 3 earned 2.20 crores on day 6. It saw a slight drop of 20% compared to the 2.75 crores garnered on Tuesday. The on-ground buzz is lukewarm, and competition from Border 2 is further impacting its run.

The overall earnings in India have come to 24.55 crores net after 6 days. Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial will conclude its opening weekend near the 26 crore range. Made on a budget of 60 crores, YRF‘s production has only recovered 40.91% of the total investment so far. It must maintain a steady hold to enter the safe zone.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 4 crores

Day 2: 6 crores

Day 3: 7.25 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.75 crores

Day 6: 2.20 crores

Total: 24.55 crores

Mardaani 3 is eyeing Ikkis’ lifetime!

Rani Mukerji starrer previously surpassed the domestic lifetime of 2026 releases, Rahu Ketu, and Happy Patel. It is now eyeing to surpass Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis, which concluded its Indian run at 36.25 crores. Around 11.70 crores more are needed in the kitty to emerge as 2nd highest-grossing January 2026 release in Bollywood. Border 2 leads the pack with its 319.98 crores and counting!

Check out the top 5 January grossers of 2026 in Bollywood (India net collection):

Border 2: 319.98 crores (13 days) Ikkis: 36.25 crores Mardaani 3: 24.55 crores (6 days) Rahu Ketu: 6.37 crores Happy Patel: 6.20 crores

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget – 60 crores

India net – 24.55 crores

Budget recovery – 40.91%

India gross – 28.96 crores

