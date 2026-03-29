Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is shining bright at the overseas box office. In only 10 days, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan starrer has made its debut in the 300 crore club. It has also surpassed the OG Dhurandhar to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise. Read all the details below!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Collection Day 10

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 earned 325 crore gross in only 10 days of overseas run. This includes collections from North America (USA/ Canada), Australia, Germany, New Zealand and Finland, among other leading circuits. The spy action thriller , directed by Aditya Dhar, has swiftly made its entry into the 300 crore club on the second Saturday, accumulating an estimated 29 crore gross more in the kitty.

Ranveer Singh starrer has joined the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan, by entering the 300 crore club within the first phase of its overseas run. Its predecessor, Dhurandhar, missed the mark by a few lakhs, but the sequel has unlocked the target with utmost ease.

Dhurandhar 2 is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas!

The spy action thriller has climbed up the ladder amongst the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time at the overseas box office. Ranveer Singh starrer has grabbed the 8th spot by surpassing Dhurandhar. Today, Dhurandhar 2 will officially beat Aamir Khan’s PK and take over the 7th position. Exciting times ahead!

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 325 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore

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