Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has become a sensational success at the Indian box office even before completing its second week. Considering the tremendous success of the first installment, the pre-release buzz for the sequel nationwide was extremely high. While it was expected to rock the Hindi belt, expectations were high in the Telugu market, and so far, the dubbed version’s collections have been decent. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, the first installment performed really well in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and there was also a demand for the Telugu-dubbed version. With such a glowing reception for part one, the sequel was expected to do extremely well here, and yes, the performance in the Telugu market has been strong in the first 9 days. However, the run for the dubbed version is just about decent.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in the Telugu version?

Dhurandhar 2 has minted strong moolah so far in the Telugu market, despite a clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but the majority of the collections have come from the original Hindi version. Yes, the majority of the audience has preferred the original Hindi version, which has affected the dubbed version’s performance. Nonetheless, the Telugu version has amassed an estimated 29 crore net at the Indian box office.

Becomes Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film in Telugu

With 29 crore net, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Jawan (28 crore) to become the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the Telugu-dubbed version. Before concluding the run, it has an outside chance of surpassing Animal (46 crore). Let’s see if it gets there. War 2 is expected to stay at the top with 56.74 crore.

Take a look at the top Bollywood films in the Telugu version:

War 2 – 56.74 crore Animal – 46 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 29 crore (9 days) Jawan – 28 crore Brahmastra – 15.27 crore Chhaava – 15.01 crore

More about the film

Mounted on a reported budget of 225 crore, the Bollywood spy action thriller was released in theaters on March 19. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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