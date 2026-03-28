Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second-fastest Indian film in history to enter the 1000 crore club worldwide! Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun starrer is also now the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the global box office. But where does it stand in comparison with Aamir Khan’s Dangal? Scroll below for a detailed day 9 comparison.

Dangal Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Collection

Nitesh Tiwari‘s Dangal became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office in 2016. It accumulated a whopping 2059.04 crore gross in its lifetime, while no other film has been able to even touch the 2000 crore mark.

In 9 days of its global run, Aamir Khan starrer had amassed 379.73 crore gross in India. In addition, it also earned 139.42 crore gross overseas, taking its worldwide total to 519.15 crore gross.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide earnings in 9 days

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh‘s Eid 2026 release is also a force to be reckoned with. In 9 days, it has accumulated 1159.76 crore gross worldwide. It is performing exceptionally well in India as well as overseas.

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 732 crore net, which is around 836.76 crore in gross earnings. It has earned 296 crore gross overseas.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dangal Worldwide 9-Day Comparison!

Aditya Dhar’s directorial has taken a massive lead already. It stands over 2X higher than Dangal. It is worth noting that the Aamir Khan starrer made the highest collection in China, earning over 1300 crore. While Dhurandhar may not have the benefit, it is still witnessing a glorious, never-before-seen run.

The real question is whether Dhurandhar 2 will be able to beat Dangal and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film in history. It still needs 899.28 crore more in the kitty. There’s no significant competition in Indian cinema, and it has the scope to achieve the milestone considering the massive buzz. In fact, Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to cover a major gap during its second weekend.

Check out the region-wise comparison at the worldwide box office in 9 days:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Dangal

India net : 732 crore VS 271.24 crore

: 732 crore VS 271.24 crore India gross : 863.76 crore VS 379.73 crore

: 863.76 crore VS 379.73 crore Overseas gross : 296 crore VS 139.42 crore

: 296 crore VS 139.42 crore Worldwide gross: 1159.76 crore VS 519.15 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 9: 300 Crore Club Loading, Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh Set To Unlock Their Highest-Grosser!

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