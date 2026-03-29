Pawan Kalyan is in for another big disappointment at the box office. His Eid 2026 release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is a big-budget film. The Telugu action comedy has crashed at the box office, with less than 50% recovery. Harish Shankar’s directorial is struggling to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report!

How much has Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned only 86 lakh on day 10. Ideally, it should have showcased some growth with the help of the Saturday boost. But Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna‘s co-starrer instead suffered another 22% drop. It is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar 2, which is shining bright in the Telugu belt. From here on, there’s no hope left for the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The total box office collection in India reaches 68.91 crore after 10 days. Mythri Movie Makers have reportedly mounted the Telugu action comedy on a staggering budget of 150 crore. They have recovered only 46% of the total investments so far. It is heading for the flop verdict!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 66.95 crore

Day 9: 1.1 crore

Day 10: 86 lakh

Total: 68.91 crore

Will fail to touch the 100 crore mark worldwide!

Unfortunately, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also faced an outright rejection in the overseas market within the first weekend. It has accumulated only 11.60 crore gross from the international circuits, taking its worldwide total to 92.91 crore gross.

A saving grace would have been entry into the 100 crore club. However, the action comedy drama still needs over 7 crore to achieve the feat, which is impossible now!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 68.91 crore

Budget recovery: 46%

India gross: 81.31 crore

Overseas gross: 11.60 crore

Worldwide gross: 92.91 crore

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