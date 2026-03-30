Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is showing no signs of slowing down even after fetching thunderous collections at the Indian box office. After an extraordinary extended opening week, the film performed brilliantly during the second weekend. And now, once again, it is ready to carry forward the momentum into weekdays as the advance booking report suggests blockbuster collections on the second Monday. Keep reading for a detailed day 12 collection and prediction report!

Due to strong demand and the lack of competition in the Hindi market, the Dhurandhar sequel saw its show count grow during the second weekend, crossing an impressive 19,000 shows. As expected, at the beginning of the weekdays, the show count has dropped, but it is still strong with over 16,000 shows across the country. Also, ticket rates are still higher than usual, which will help in fetching solid collections.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses the 10 crore net mark in day 12 advance booking

Coming to the latest advance booking update, Dhurandhar 2 has sold a huge 3.6 lakh+ tickets for day 12. It indicates that the audience still feels urgency to catch the film on the big screen. In terms of collections, it grossed a whopping 12.09 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the second Monday. In net collections, it equals 10.25 crore, which feels like a dream number.

Day 12 prediction: Targets the biggest second Monday at the Indian box office!

Going by strong pre-sales and an expected strong turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to earn 30-31 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 12. From the Hindi version alone, it is expected to make 26-27 crore net.

For those who don’t know, the record for the highest second Monday collection is held by Baahubali 2 with 30 crore net (all languages), and the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to just beat it. So, there’s a chance we might witness the biggest second Monday of all time at the Indian box office.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Crushes Jawan + KGF Chapter 2, Guess Where It Stands Among Top 10 Indian Grossers?

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