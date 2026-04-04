Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 has created a storm at the Indian box office. The much-awaited moment is here as Aditya Dhar’s directorial now ranks as the first and only Bollywood film to have entered the 1000 crore club at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the early trends on day 17.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 17 Early Estimates

The Kerala Story 2 has saturated the box office, and there’s no other competition in the Hindi belt, helping the spy action thriller mint massive moolah. Despite regional competitors, it continues to drive footfall across the other 4 languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 earned 24-26 crore net in India on day 17. It showcased a fantastic jump compared to an estimated 22.5 crore garnered on the third Friday. The total box office collection will land around 1007.5-1009.5 crore.

Ranveer Singh starrer has created history! Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the first Bollywood film to have entered the 1000 crore club. In fact, it is only the third Indian film to have achieved the feat after Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 22.5 crore

Day 17: 24-26 crore

Total: 1007.5-1009.5 crore

Records the 2nd highest third Saturday in Hindi cinema!

After the earth-shattering footfalls in the first two weeks, it is inevitable for Dhurandhar 2 to slow down at the ticket windows. Despite that, it is maintaining the 20 crore+ streak during the third weekend, which is commendable.

On the third Saturday, Ranveer Singh starrer has recorded the 2nd highest collection. It stayed below the OG Dhurandhar, which leads with an impressive 33.5 crore.

Check out the top 3 highest third Saturday collections in Hindi cinema (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: 33.5 crore Dhurandhar 2: 24-26 crore (estimates) Chhaava: 22.50 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Fails To Beat OG Dhurandhar On Third Friday, But 1000 Crore Club Is Loading!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News