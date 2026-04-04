Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is a box office juggernaut. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer is chasing the 1000 crore club in India alone, the first ever for a Hindi film in history. It has begun the third weekend on a strong note, but behind the OG Dhurandhar. Scroll below for the day 16 update!
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 16
According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 22.5 crore net on day 16, across all languages. It registered an 18% jump compared to 19 crore garnered on the third Thursday. Around 21 crore were added from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 1.5 crore came from the other four languages.
The net box office collection in India has reached an estimated 983.5 crore. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is now only 16.5 crore away from unlocking the 1000 crore club for Hindi cinema. That milestone will be officially achieved today. Including GST, its gross earnings currently stand at 1160.53 crore.
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Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):
- Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)
- Day 9: 42 crore
- Day 10: 64 crore
- Day 11: 71 crore
- Day 12: 26 crore
- Day 13: 28 crore
- Day 14: 21 crore
- Day 15: 19 crore
- Day 16: 22.5 crore
Total: 983.5 crore
Records the 2nd highest third Friday of Hindi cinema!
Dhurandhar 2 was expected to score the highest third Friday of Hindi cinema. While it comfortably surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the spy action thriller fell short of surpassing its predecessor, Dhurandhar (23.70 crore). It landed in the second spot.
Check out the top 3 highest third Fridays in the history of Hindi cinema (net collection):
- Dhurandhar: 23.70 crore
- Dhurandhar 2: 22.5 crore
- Chhaava: 13.30 crore
How much profit has Dhurandhar: The Revenge garnered?
Ranveer Singh starrer is made on a reported budget of 225 crore. In 16 days, the makers have registered returns of an impressive 758.5 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 337%. A super-duper hit!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 16 Summary
- Budget: 225 crore
- India net: 983.5 crore
- ROI: 758.5 crore
- ROI%: 337%
- India gross: 1160.53 crore
- Verdict: Super-Duper Hit
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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 17 Advance Booking & Prediction: 3.95 Lakh Tickets Sold, Set To Dominate Chhaava On Third Saturday!
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