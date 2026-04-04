Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 has entered its third weekend at the box office. The strong run continues, and it is all set to showcase another good jump on Saturday and dominate Chhaava. At least, that’s what the advance booking trends suggest. Scroll below for the day 17 prediction!

Dhurandar: The Revenge Box Office Day 17 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has registered advance booking worth 11.7 crore net, which is about 13.8 crore in gross earnings (excluding blocked seats) on day 17. The spy action thriller sequel has sold 3.95 lakh tickets nationwide across 13,280 shows.

Compared to the pre-sales of 10.62 crore on the third Friday, it has showcased almost 30% jump. April 4, 2026, is going to be a historic day for Hindi cinema, as Aditya Dhar‘s directorial will become the first Bollywood film to enter the 1000 crore club. The spy action thriller needed 16 crore more in the kitty, and the majority of it has been earned through advance booking alone.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 17 Prediction!

Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar 2 will likely earn around 28 crore net in all languages in India on day 17. It is expected to earn around 26 crore from the Hindi version, with the remaining sum coming from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

With that, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer will record the 2nd highest third Saturday collection in Hindi cinema. It will comfortably dominate Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which had collected 22.50 crore. However, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stay behind its predecessor, which created history by bringing in 33.5 crore.

Check out the top 5 highest third Saturday collection in Hindi cinema (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: 33.5 crore Chhaava: 22.50 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 20.50 crore Stree 2: 17.40 crore Baahubali 2: 14.75 crore

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