Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has truly unleashed madness at the Indian box office. It has created history for Bollywood, crossing the 10 million BMS sales in its opening week alone. But where does it stand among all of Indian cinema? Scroll below for a detailed update!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge BMS Sales Day 8

On day 8, Dhurandhar 2 amassed a whopping 809K in BMS sales on day 8. The total ticket sales have surged to 11.33 million. It has emerged as the first Bollywood film in history to cross the 10 million milestone in its opening week. The spy action thriller is now also the highest-selling Bollywood film of all time on BookMyShow. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer has surpassed the final sales of Stree 2 (11.16 million).

Here’s a detailed breakup of Dhurandhar: The Revenge BMS sales in the opening week:

Pre-sales: 2.41 million

Day 1 (Thursday): 1.64 million

Day 2 (Friday): 1.57 million

Day 3 (Saturday): 1.60 million

Day 4 (Sunday): 1.04 million

Day 5 (Monday): 829.81K

Day 6 (Tuesday): 680.24K

Day 7 (Wednesday): 747.37K

Day 8 (2nd Thursday): 809.19K

Total: 11.33 million

Dhurandar 2 records the highest BMS sales in Bollywood in the opening week!

Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller sequel surpassed the BMS sales of Jawan (7.65 million) to emerge as the highest-selling Bollywood movie in its opening week.

Take a look at the top 5 highest ticket sales of Bollywood on BookMyShow:

Dhurandhar 2: 11.33 million Jawan: 7.65 million Animal: 6.43 million Stree 2: 5.81 million Chhaava: 5.44 million

Where does it stand in Indian cinema?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also surpassed the ticket sales of big Indian films like Kalki 2898 AD (8.47 million) and Kantara Chapter 1 (8.20 million), among others, on BookMyShow. It has recorded the second-highest sales, only behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Check out the top 5 BMS sales in Indian cinema in the first week:

Pushpa 2: 12.53 million Dhurandhar 2: 11.33 million Kalki 2898 AD: 8.47 million Kantara Chapter 1: 8.20 million Jawan: 7.65 million

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