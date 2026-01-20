Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller Dhurandhar is unstoppable even in the 7th week of its box office run. Ranveer Singh starrer is now chasing the #1 Stree 2 to record the highest seventh-week collection in Hindi cinema. The target is super close, and below are all the details you need!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 46

According to estimates, Dhurandhar added 1.50 crores to its kitty on day 46. It maintained a good hold compared to 2.10 crores earned on the 7th Friday. There’s no notable competition and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is making the most of the opportunity. The real battle will begin with the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2025.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office concludes at 881.25 crores net after 46 days. Made against a budget of 225 crores, Dhurandhar is a massive blockbuster with impressive returns of 291.6%. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 1039.87 crores. A super-duper hit!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Day 43 – 2.10 crores

Day 44 – 2.50 crores

Day 45 – 4.25 crores

Day 46 – 1.50 crores*

Total – 881.25 crores

Will score the highest 7th week collection in Hindi cinema!

In 4 days of its 7th week, Dhurandhar has accumulated an estimated 10.85 crores. It is all set to surpass Stree 2 and conquer the #1 spot today. Mind you, there are still 3 days left in the ongoing week. New benchmarks will be set, all over again!

Check out the top 5 highest 7th week collections in Hindi cinema:

Stree 2: 11.64 crores Dhurandhar: 10.35 crores* (4 days) Chhaava: 7 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 6.67 crores Drishyam 2: 6.05 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 46 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 881.25 crores*

ROI – 291.6%

India gross – 1039.87 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

