The Raja Saab is yet to conclude two weeks in theatres, but the journey is already nearing its end. Despite a Sankranti release, the Telugu fantasy horror comedy witnessed a constant decline with each passing day. The daily earnings have now dropped to the vicinity of one crore. Scroll below for the day 11 box office report!

How much has The Raja Saab earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned 1.14 crores in all languages in India on day 11. It witnessed a 56% drop compared to 2.60 crores collected on the previous day. The massive competition from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is making the journey more challenging.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 140.49 crores net. Prabhas starrer is made on a reported budget of 400 crores. The makers have recovered 35% of the estimated investments so far. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 165.77 crores. A box office flop!

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 130.25 crores

Day 8 – 3.5 crores

Day 9 – 3 crores

Day 10 – 2.6 crores

Day 11 – 1.14 crores

Total – 140.49 crores

Game over for The Raja Saab?

The Telugu fantasy horror comedy is one of the biggest disasters for Prabhas. The Raja Saab is his second lowest-grossing film since Baahubali (2015). There isn’t much hope left, as it has crashed at the box office and will fall further after the Tuesday discount. At the current pace, Maruthi’s directorial will soon make its way out of theatres.

The Raja Saab Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 400 crores

India net: 140.49 crores

Budget recovery: 35%

India gross: 165.77 crores

