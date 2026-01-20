Anil Ravipudi’s directorial Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to dominate the Telugu ticket windows. The action comedy is on track to become a box office success. But before that, it has emerged as Chiranjeevi’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 8

Nayanthara co-starrer has already surpassed The Raja Saab to emerge as the first Telugu film of 2026 to cross the 150 crore milestone in India. As per Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu added 8 crores to the kitty on day 8. It witnessed a 55% drop in earnings, compared to the 17.65 crores earned the previous day.

The net box office collection in India has reached 165.90 crores after 8 days. Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action comedy is reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores. In only 8 days, it has recovered 83% of the estimated investment. Before the start of the second weekend, it should reach breakeven and earn the success tag.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid premieres – 9.35 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.5 crores

Day 4 – 22 crores

Day 5 – 19.5 crores

Day 6 – 18.9 crores

Day 7 – 17.65 crores

Day 8 – 8 crores

Total – 165.90 crores

Surpasses the domestic lifetime of Waltair Veerayya

The second Monday may have witnessed a considerable drop, but it also arrived with good news. Chiranjeevi has delivered his second highest-grossing film by crossing the lifetime collection of Waltair Veerayya. The best is yet to come, as it will soon also surpass Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and take over the #1 spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Chiranjeevi in India (net earnings):

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 188.6 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 165.90 crores Waltair Veerayya – 161.06 crores Khaidi No. 150 – 116.78 crores Godfather – 74.03 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 165.90 crores

Budget recovery: 83%

India gross: 195.76 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Completes 45 Days In Theatres – Indian, Overseas & Worldwide Breakdown!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News