Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2026. It is scheduled to release during the festive season of Sankranti. It’s an important film for Chiru since he’s making a return after delivering a disaster with Bholaa Shankar. With the upcoming biggie, the Tollywood star is looking forward to making a strong comeback at the Indian box office, but the task isn’t easy.

Although Chiru had a disappointing run so far in the post-COVID era, barring Waltair Veerayya, fans and the neutral Telugu movie buffs are hoping for a strong comeback for the actor with his Sankranti release. The biggest reason behind this hope is the director Anil Ravipudi. Throughout the years, Anil has delivered successful entertainers, and in 2025, he delivered a blockbuster in the form of Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

How much does Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu need to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

Since Anil Ravipudi has established himself as a brand due to a strong track record at the Indian box office, the trade is positive about his collaboration with Chiranjeevi. However, things aren’t easy for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. While there’s no official word about the budget, the Tollywood biggie was reportedly made at 200 crores.

With a cost of 200 crores, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu needs to earn 200 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. For those who don’t know, Waltair Veerayya is the only successful film of Chiranjeevi in the post-COVID era, which amassed 161.06 crore net. So, to enter the safe zone, Chiru’s upcoming biggie must score 24.17% higher than Waltair Veerayya, which is possible if word of mouth is positive.

What is the target collection to secure a hit verdict?

To secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu must make 100% returns, which is possible with a net collection of 400 crores. Achieving this much collection looks impossible for the film.

