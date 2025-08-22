Finally, after keeping fans guessing, the makers unveiled the title of Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s film today: Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. It’s Chiru’s grand 157th film, and expectations are really high. After several failures, fans hope for a strong box office comeback of their beloved Tollywood superstar. Since the actor has been missing from the big screen since 2023, there’s anticipation about his next film. Let’s discuss the actor’s ongoing poor run and expectations for his next film!

The 69-year-old veteran actor is one of the biggest superstars of Tollywood. Over the years, he has delivered several big hits in the industry, but lately, his movies have failed to make respectable earnings. Except for Waltair Veerayya, all his other post-COVID releases have failed to be successful.

Chiranjeevi delivers only one box office success post-COVID

Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID run started with Acharya (2022). Against a massive budget of 140 crores, it earned only 56.14 crore net at the Indian box office, thus securing a flop verdict. His Godfather (2022) was made on a budget of 100 crores, and against such a cost, it earned 74.03 crore net. It was declared a losing affair.

In 2023, Chiranjeevi had two releases: Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. After two consecutive failures, the actor got some relief with Waltair Veerayya, which earned 161.06 crore net against the budget of 140 crores and secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. Bholaa Shankar was a flop, earning just 30.63 crore net against a reported budget of 140 crores.

As we can see, the megastar has delivered only one successful film in the post-COVID era. If calculated, his success ratio is only 25%, which is disappointing. However, things might change with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.

Chiranjeevi to shine with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu?

One of the biggest reasons Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu might work is the director. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi, who enjoys a good run in the post-COVID era. This year, he delivered a mighty hit with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, so there’s positive hype around his next with the megastar.

As the makers revealed, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu will release in theatres during Sankranti 2026. During the festive season, it is likely to open big, and even with decent word-of-mouth, it can rake in big moolah at the Indian box office.

