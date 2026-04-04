Malayalam fantasy comedy Aadu 3 has entered its third week at the box office. Jayasurya starrer is now facing strong competition from Vaazha 2. Will it miss its entry into the top 10 Mollywood grossers worldwide? Scroll below for a detailed day 16 report!

How much has Aadu 3 earned in India (16 days)?

According to Sacnilk, Aadu 3 earned 71 lakh on day 16. It remained on similar lines as 73 lakh garnered on the third Thursday. Midhun Manuel Thomas‘ directorial is now battling against Vaazha 2, which is dominating the ticket windows with maximum footfalls.

The pace has visibly dropped, but the Aadu threequel will manage to cross the 50 crore mark during the third weekend. The net box office collection currently stands at 47.79 crore after 16 days. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 56.39 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day): 36.63 crore

Week 2: 10.45 crore

Day 16: 71 lakh

Total: 47.79 crore

Aadu 3 will not enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Jayasurya’s film has grossed 60.75 crore. Combined with the domestic earnings, the worldwide total stands at 117 crore. Aadu 3 still needs 15.79 crore more in the kitty to beat Premalu (132.79 crore) and enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of all time worldwide.

The daily collection have dropped below 1 crore. Considering the strong run of Vaazha 2, there’s little scope for the fantasy comedy to grow from here. The target will likely remain out of reach.

Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 16 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 47.79 crore

ROI: 139%

India gross: 56.39 crore

Overseas gross: 60.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 117 crore

Verdict: Hit

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Must Read: Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Crosses 10 Crore & Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026!

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