Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya continues to make moolah at the worldwide box office, though the pace has considerably slowed down. After scoring a century like a cakewalk, the film has achieved a couple of exciting feats. Recently, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Naslen and Mamitha Baiju‘s Premalu to become Mollywood’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 23 days?

The Mollywood supernatural comedy film has been enjoying a glorious run due to favorable word of mouth. As per the latest collection update, it earned an estimated 89 lakh in India on day 23, bringing the overall sum to 70.09 crore net. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 82.7 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 54 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 136.7 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 70.09 crores

India gross – 82.7 crores

Overseas gross – 54 crores

Worldwide gross – 136.7 crores

Overtakes Premalu at the worldwide box office

With 136.7 crores coming in 23 days, Sarvam Maya has surpassed the global lifetime collection of Premalu (132.79 crore gross) to become Mollywood’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time. Before concluding the run, it is expected to overtake Pulimurugan (140 crore gross).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan – 140 crores Sarvam Maya – 136.7 crores Premalu – 132.79 crores

More about the film

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya also stars Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan in key roles. It is produced by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films. It was reportedly made at a budget of 30 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

