Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, has failed to make an impact at the Indian box office in the first 5 days. Amid the superb run of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the Tollywood romantic comedy entertainer has been completely sidelined. Additionally, word of mouth hasn’t been in complete favor, thus impacting the film’s run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Telugu romantic comedy film released in theaters on January 13. It opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, feedback is mixed to decent. Due to just a fair amount of buzz, the film didn’t score big on its opening day. Afterwards, despite the holiday season, it failed to make any turnaround.

How much did Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi earned an estimated 2 crores on its first Friday, day 4. Overall, it has earned an estimated 9.1 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 10.73 crore gross. Today, day 5, and tomorrow, day 6, there will be some growth, but the collection by the end of the weekend is likely to stay below 15 crore net.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.6 crores

Day 2 – 2 crores

Day 3 – 2.5 crores

Day 4 – 2 crores

Total – 9.1 crores

Another setback for Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is in poor form at the Indian box office, as not one or two, but all five of his last films have been failures. His last success was Waltair Veerayya. After Waltair Veerayya, his Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, Mr. Bachchan, and Mass Jathara turned out to be failures.

His latest release, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, was reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 9.1 crore net so far, thus recovering only 22.75% of the cost. To enter the safe zone, the film must make 40 crore net at the Indian box office, which looks out of reach. So, Ravi Teja is headed for his sixth consecutive failure.

