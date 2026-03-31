Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down anytime soon. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is now eyeing the lifetime of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. But where does it stand against its rival in 12 days? Scroll below for a detailed comparison.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection (12 days)

Released on December 5, 2024, the Telugu action drama was a box office mayhem. It emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer concluded its theatrical journey, earning a whopping 1265.97 crore net.

In 12 days of box office run, Pushpa 2 accumulated 940.75 crore across all languages. Made on a reported budget of 250 crore, it turned out to be a massive blockbuster!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (12 days)

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar 2 has amassed 893 crore net in 12 days of its box office run. Today it will surpasse Dhurandhar to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. As for Indian cinema, it is the fourth highest-grosser ever, also behind Baahubali 2.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 Box Office

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer only needs 5% jump to match Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office. There’s a gap of only 47.75 crore, which can be easily crossed with a strong run during the weekdays.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office comparison between both the films in all languages:

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2

Week 1: 690 crore VS 736.25 crore (8 days)

VS (8 days) Weekend 2: 177 crore VS 176.50 crore

VS Day 12: 26 crore VS 28 crore

Total: 893 crore VS 940.75 crore

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, among others. It was released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Eid, and Ugadi holidays. It is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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Must Read: Box Office: Aditya Dhar Achieves An Incredible Feat In ROI With 3 Back-To-Back Blockbusters!

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