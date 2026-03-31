Aditya Dhar is on a cloud nine as his latest release, Dhurandhar 2, is tearing apart the Indian box office. After emerging as the first 100-crore net opener in Bollywood, the magnum opus has maintained its record-breaking spree, even on weekdays, setting new benchmarks. With such a splendid run for the latest film, Dhar has now achieved an incredible feat with return on investment (ROI). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Aditya Dhar is unstoppable at the Indian box office!

Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, and with the first movie itself, he proved his mettle as an incredible filmmaker. Apart from critical acclaim, the film also emerged as a mega blockbuster at the Indian box office. Made on a reported budget of 25 crore, it scored 244.06 crore net in its lifetime run, enjoying an ROI of 219.06 crore. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 876% returns.

After Uri, Aditya Dhar took 5 years and made a return with Dhurandhar, a film that changed Hindi cinema forever. It was reportedly mounted on a budget of 225 crore and earned 894.49 crore net, driven by extraordinary word of mouth. So, it generated an ROI of 669.49 crore, which equals solid returns of 297.55%.

Post-Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar returned with the second installment just two months later. Released amid strong pre-release hype, Dhurandhar 2 has scored a mind-blowing 893 crore net in just 12 days. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 225 crore. If a comparison is made, the film has amassed an ROI of 668 crore, which equals 296.88% returns.

Achieved an incredible feat

As we can see, Aditya Dhar delivered three back-to-back blockbusters at the Indian box office, and all of them delivered returns of over 250%. With this, he has achieved an incredible feat by scoring a hat-trick of films with returns of 250% or more.

Take a look at Dhar’s movies and their box office performance in India:

Uri: The Surgical Strike: Budget – 25 crore | Collection – 244.06 crore | ROI – 219.06 crore | ROI% – 876%

| Collection – | ROI – | ROI% – Dhurandhar: Budget – 225 crore | Collection – 894.49 crore | ROI – 669.49 crore | ROI% – 297.55%

| Collection – | ROI – | ROI% – Dhurandhar 2: Budget – 225 crore | Collection – 893 crore | ROI – 668 crore | ROI% – 296.88%

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