Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and others, had a successful extended opening week at the Indian box office, and the momentum continues in the second week. After a strong second weekend, the film maintained a good hold on the second Monday, day 12, by scoring over 1 crore. But can it reach the 50 crore milestone in net collections in the lifetime run? Let’s discuss it below!
How much did Youth earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?
The Tamil romantic comedy entertainer earned 1.26 crore on the second Monday, day 12. Compared to the second Friday, day 9’s 1.86 crore showed a 32.25% drop, thus clearing the second Monday test. Overall, it has earned an estimated 37.84 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it equals 44.65 crore gross.
Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:
- Week 1 (8-day) – 26.44 crore
- Day 9 – 1.86 crore
- Day 10 – 3.23 crore
- Day 11 – 3.5 crore
- Day 12 – 1.26 crore
Total – 37.84 crore
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The 50 crore milestone is within reach
As we can see, Youth has already earned 37.84 crore net in 12 days, so it needs 12.16 crore more to score a fifty at the Indian box office. Since word of mouth is in favor, the film is likely to comfortably cover the remaining distance and reach the 50 crore milestone in net collections. With this, it’ll become the third Tamil film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Parasakthi and Thaai Kizhavi.
Box office verdict of Youth
Youth was reportedly made on a budget of just 6 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 37.84 crore net. So, in 12 days, the film has made a return on investment (ROI) of 31.84 crore. Calculated further, it equals 530.66% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.
Box office summary:
- Budge – 6 crore
- India net collection – 37.84 crore
- ROI – 31.84 crore
- ROI% – 530.66%
- Verdict – Super Hit
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