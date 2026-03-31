Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a massive success at the worldwide box office. Mounted on a low budget of just 9 crore, it has performed brilliantly so far, and although its pace has slowed down, it continues to push its tally ahead. Initially, it was supposed to overtake Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, but now, it looks out of reach. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 32!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the worldwide box office in 32 days?

The Tamil comedy drama earned just 14 lakh on its fifth Monday, day 32, in India. Overall, it has earned an estimated 61.34 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 72.38 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 10.35 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 82.73 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 61.34 crore

India gross – 72.38 crore

Overseas gross – 10.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 82.73 crore

Thaai Kizhavi is unlikely to surpass Parasakthi

With 82.73 crore gross in the kitty, Thaai Kizhavi is currently the second-highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026. To secure the top spot, the film must surpass Parasakthi (84.75 crore gross), which is just 2.02 crore away. While the remaining distance is small, it won’t happen now since the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer is heading for a lifetime collection of below 84 crore gross.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally:

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 82.73 crore (32 days) Youth – 54.75 crore With Love – 39.71 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore

More about the film

The Kollywood comedy drama is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, and Ilavarasu in key roles. It was distributed by AGS Entertainment. The film was theatrically released on February 27.

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