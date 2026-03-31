Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting history with its splendid run at the box office. Released on March 19, the magnum opus is living up to its hype from the opening day and is refusing to slow down. Both in India and overseas, the film has broken existing records and set new milestones. Now, as per the latest development, it has made history in Kerala by surpassing the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 sets the Kerala box office on fire!

The first installment exceeded all expectations and made historic collections. Due to strong critical acclaim and extraordinary word of mouth, it performed extremely well. While it raked in fantastic collections in the Hindi market, the performance in the southern region was also good. This led to a strong pre-release buzz for the sequel, and so far, it has justified the hype.

In Kerala, there was a huge anticipation for Dhurandhar 2, and as expected, it has earned record-breaking collections. It has been learned that in 12 days, the magnum opus has earned a solid 16 crore+ gross at the Kerala box office. With this, it has surpassed Jawan (13.9 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the state. In the lifetime run, the film is expected to hit the 20 crore mark.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top grossers in Kerala (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 16 crore+ Jawan – 13.9 crore Pathaan – 13 crore+ Dangal – 10 crore+ Dhurandhar – 8.7 crore+

Such a performance clearly indicates that, if the content is appealing enough, Bollywood movies have a strong market in Kerala. In the coming days, with strong word of mouth, we might even see movies cross the 30 crore mark during their lifetime runs.

More about the film

Mounted on a reported budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 was released in theaters on March 19. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office: To Conclude As Pawan Kalyan’s Lowest-Grosser Overseas In The Post-COVID Era

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News