Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, has emerged as a massive box office blockbuster. It has surpassed the 2025 Dhurandhar to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The spy-action thriller sequel has now entered the 1400 crore club and achieved new milestones. Scroll below for the day 10 global update!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 12

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed 1409.04 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has made the easiest possible entry into the 1400 crore club, becoming 2nd Bollywood film and 4th Indian film ever to achieve the feat.

Around 893 crore net, which is about 1053.4 crore gross, have been accumulated from the domestic circuit. The remaining 255.64 crore gross are from overseas markets like North America, Australia, Germany, and the UK, among others. Despite competition from global releases like Hoppers and Project Hail Mary, Ranveer Singh starrer is unstoppable!

Leaves behind Dhurandhar globally!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the global lifetime of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which concluded its run at 1354.84 crore. It is now the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film in history, only behind Dangal (2059.04 crore).

As for Indian cinema, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is the 4th highest-grosser. It is now competing against Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (1785.84 crore) to officially enter the top 3. The target is over 376 crore away, but we’re hoping Dhurandhar 2 will definitely cross the milestone in the next few days.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1409.04 crore (12 days) Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 893 crore

India gross: 1053.4 crore

Overseas gross: 355.64 crore

Worldwide gross: 1409.04 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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