Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan led Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. Considering the massive hype, it was expected to surpass the lifetime of the OG Dhurandhar. But in less than 15 days? Mind-boggling indeed! Scroll below for a detailed day 12 report.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 26 crore in India on day 12, across all languages. Approximately 24 crore are from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 2 crore are combined earnings from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. The hold is excellent, with a routine dip of 38% compared to the second Friday’s 42 crore.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 893 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge was made on a reported budget of 225 crore. In only 12 days, it has raked in massive profits of 296.88%. A super-duper hit!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Day 9: 42 crore

Day 10: 64 crore

Day 11: 71 crore

Day 12: 26 crore

Total: 893 crore

All set to unlock 3 big records in India!

Highest-grossing Bollywood film in history

Today, Ranveer Singh starrer will beat the lifetime collection of the OG Dhurandhar (894.49 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It only needs 1.49 crore more, which may already have been collected in real time.

3rd highest-grossing Indian film ever!

Dhurandhar 2 will also beat its predecessor to become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It will only stay behind Baahubali 2 (1031 crore) and Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore).

Highest-grossing, most profitable film of the franchise!

In its lifetime, Aditya Dhar’s first part had accumulated profits of 297.55%. Today, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will beat the OG film and not only emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise but also the most profitable one!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 225 crore India net: 893 crore ROI: 668 crore ROI%: 296.88% India gross: 1053.4 crore Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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