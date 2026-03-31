Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan led Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. Considering the massive hype, it was expected to surpass the lifetime of the OG Dhurandhar. But in less than 15 days? Mind-boggling indeed! Scroll below for a detailed day 12 report.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12
According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 26 crore in India on day 12, across all languages. Approximately 24 crore are from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 2 crore are combined earnings from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. The hold is excellent, with a routine dip of 38% compared to the second Friday’s 42 crore.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 893 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge was made on a reported budget of 225 crore. In only 12 days, it has raked in massive profits of 296.88%. A super-duper hit!
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Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):
- Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)
- Day 9: 42 crore
- Day 10: 64 crore
- Day 11: 71 crore
- Day 12: 26 crore
Total: 893 crore
All set to unlock 3 big records in India!
- Highest-grossing Bollywood film in history
Today, Ranveer Singh starrer will beat the lifetime collection of the OG Dhurandhar (894.49 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It only needs 1.49 crore more, which may already have been collected in real time.
- 3rd highest-grossing Indian film ever!
Dhurandhar 2 will also beat its predecessor to become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It will only stay behind Baahubali 2 (1031 crore) and Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore).
- Highest-grossing, most profitable film of the franchise!
In its lifetime, Aditya Dhar’s first part had accumulated profits of 297.55%. Today, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will beat the OG film and not only emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise but also the most profitable one!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 12 Summary
- Budget: 225 crore
- India net: 893 crore
- ROI: 668 crore
- ROI%: 296.88%
- India gross: 1053.4 crore
- Verdict: Super-Duper Hit
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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 13 Advance Booking: Over 4 Lakh Tickets Already Booked, Targets Biggest 2nd Tuesday Of All Time
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