The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated Ramayana is all set to release on April 2, 2026. It has already been unveiled in the US, and early reviews are all positive. Can Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial help the lead star join the 2000 crore club at the post-COVID box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Ranbir Kapoor’s performance at the post-pandemic box office!

So far, Ranbir Kapoor has delivered only 4 films since the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, 3 of these were successful, bringing his success rate to an impressive 75%. His biggest success was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which concluded its domestic journey earning 554 crore net. On the other hand, Brahmastra also made a lot of noise, wrapping its box office journey at 268 crore net in India.

The other two films are Shamshera, which is the only flop and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was an average affair.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s films at the post-COVID box office (net earnings):

Shamshera (2022): 43 crore Brahmastra (2022): 268 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023): 146 crore Animal (2023): 554 crore

Total: 1011 crore

Can Ramayana cross the 1000 crore mark in India alone?

There are massive expectations from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash’s Ramayana, which is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Part 1 is made on a reported budget of 900 crore, which means the stakes are unbelievably high.

Ramayan will have to earn over 900 crore in India alone to enter the safe zone and become a profitable venture. If it earns 989 crore, Ranbir Kapoor will enter the 2000 crore club at the post-COVID box office. He will be the second lead actor in Bollywood to achieve the feat after Ranveer Singh, who is shining bright after the success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Ranveer Singh has delivered 6 films in the post-pandemic era, and his total collection has crossed a whopping 3000 crore. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are among other Bollywood stars who have crossed the 1000 crore club.

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