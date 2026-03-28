Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has exceeded everyone’s expectations at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget of less than 10 crore, the film had a brilliant run in the first two weeks. From the third week onward, it started showing noticeable drops, but it didn’t harm the film, as it was already a big success. Currently in its fifth week, though collections have slowed, it has reached a major milestone in return on investment (ROI). Keep reading for a detailed day 29 report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 18 lakh on the fifth Friday, day 29. Compared to day 28’s 24 lakh, it showed a 25% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 60.28 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 71.13 crore gross. With not much fuel left in the tank, it is likely to conclude below 62 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.95 crore

Week 2 – 20.07 crore

Week 3 – 11.92 crore

Week 4 – 4.16 crore

Day 29 – 18 lakh

Total – 60.28 crore

Reaches the 50 crore milestone in ROI!

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made on a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 60.28 crore net so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 51.28 crore. With this, it has become the first Tamil film of 2026 to achieve the feat at the Indian box office. Calculated further, it equals 569.77% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 60.28 crore

ROI – 51.28 crore

ROI% – 569.77%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The Kollywood comedy drama is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in key roles. It was released on February 27.

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