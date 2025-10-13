Salman Khan is famous for making fearless statements and calling out people in public, even if it is his fellow artists or industry peers. During Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend ka Vaar this week, Salman Khan called out A.R. Murugadoss and responded to the director’s claims about Salman’s alleged late arrival on the set of Sikandar.

Salman Khan Calls Out Sikandar Director & Highlights Madharaasi’s Box Office Failure

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan engaged in a conversation with guest Ravi Gupta. During this, Ravi asked Salman whether he regrets doing any of his films. According to Hindustan Times, in response, the Kick star said, “Nayi mein aisi koi nahi hai. Log kehte hain Sikandar, lekin main nahi maanta.”

Ravi mentioned that he loved the movie too and watched it in theaters. Shortly after, Salman criticized AR Murugadoss for his recent comments about the former’s work ethic. He further took a dig at the Sikandar director’s latest film, Madhaarasi, which emerged as a box office failure too. Salman sarcastically marked it as “blockbuster” despite the poor numbers.

Salman also mentioned how Sajid Nadiadwala initially escaped taking the blame for Sikandar’s failure, and later Murugadoss did the same. In between this, the Wanted star also recalled how he shot for Sikandar while having broken ribs.

Salman Khan added, “Uska plot bahut acha tha. Lekin kya hai na mein main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi. Jo hamare director sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha”.

He further added, “Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pehele kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South mein picture ki. Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi… Sikandar se badi blockbuster”.

What Did AR Murugadoss Say About Working With Salman Khan In Sikandar?

While speaking to Valaipechu Voice about the failure of Sikandar, Murugadoss said, “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there,” he said.

“If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off,” the filmmaker added. “The story was emotional, but I couldn’t execute it well,” Murugadoss concluded.

How Much Did Salman Khan’s Sikandar Earn At The Box Office?

As reported earlier, Sikandar opened with 30.6 crore at the box office against a budget of 200 crores and earned 115 crores in the first seven days. However, soon after this, the film witnessed a drastic downfall due to poor reviews and negative word of mouth. Sikandar ended its box office run in India with a gross collection of 153.34 crore. The overseas gross only contributed about 58 crores, resulting in a worldwide gross of 211.34 crore. The film was considered a failure at the box office despite the buzz.

