Bigg Boss 19 house is already shaking after the wildcard entry of Malti Chahar. Her inclusion as the housemate has proven to be a drastic change in the entire house. Amid this, we are on the horizon for the Week 7 eviction result, and the person who will be eliminated this week might surprise you.

Who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 this week?

For week 7, the nominated contests are Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, and Ashnoor Kaur. The housemate who receives the lowest vote will be evicted from the house.

According to BBInsiderHQ, Zeishan will be bidding goodbye to the house this week. The source disclosed the entire eviction task. During the weekend ka Vaar episode, it is reported that, initially, Salman Khan would save Pranit and Mridul and further call out the rest of the nominated housemates.

They will be asked to step on a platform, and if the light turns green, it means that they are saved. However, if it turns red, which means danger, that participant will have to leave the house. As per Insider reports, the light will turn green on Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, and Ashoor Kaur. Meanwhile, when Zeishan comes on the platform, it would turn red, indicating that he will be evicted from the house in week 7.

🚨 Exclusive Update 🚨

Eviction Drama Process:- ~ #PranitMore and #MridulTiwari is Saved By Salman Khan ✅ ~ Than Called #BaseerAli #NeelamGiri #ZeishanQuadri #AshnoorKaur on Platform ~ They Have To Step Down One By One If Green Light Means Safe Red Means Evicted 👀 1.… — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) October 11, 2025

What will be the aftermath after Zeishan’s elimination from Bigg Boss 19?

Since entering the house, Zeishan has played a crucial role in the team of Amaal, Baseer, Shehbaz, and others. He keeps the team united despite several disputes. Following his eviction, it’s likely that the team of Amaal, Baseer, Shehbaz, and others may face some betrayals or conflicts.

Malti was also being supported by Zeishan in some matters, and after his eviction, she might face more problems inside the house if she continues to disregard the duties assigned to him in the house.

🚨 BREAKING! Zeishan Quadri has been EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 due to the lowest votes. Now, the Backbenchers group to break? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 10, 2025

