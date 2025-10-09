Bigg Boss 19 continues to amaze viewers with shocking surprises and task-intensive challenges. Following Farrhana Bhatt’s stint as captain, the house waits for a new challenge. This week, the captaincy task will bring strategy, competition, and plenty of suspense. The ex-captains will supervise the task to ensure fairness while keeping a watchful eye.

Bigg Boss 19: Captaincy Contenders Task

According to updates from X handle Livefeed Updates, the ex-captains Kunickaa, Baseer, Abhishek, Amaal, and Farrhana will supervise the rounds but will not compete. The main task will happen on the garden race track. Contestants will run in pairs wearing one large shoe between them. They will run to the puzzle spot while working together.

On the puzzle location, one player will complete the Red Puzzle and the other will complete the Blue Puzzle. Each team will play against the other. They will be permitted to disrupt their adversary’s puzzle or defend their own. Each round will last 30 minutes. The player who completes the most puzzles will advance as a captaincy candidate. In case of a tie, the decision of the supervising ex-captain will be final.

Captaincy Contenders Task Update! ❌ Disqualified Ex-Captains (Sanchalaks)

Yeh ex-captains task me participate nahi karenge, par har round me Sanchalak ke roop me supervise karenge 👀👇 🔹 #Kunickaa

🔹 #Baseer

🔹 #Abhishek

🔹 #Amaal

🔹 #Farhana Each round me ek Sanchalak… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 7, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: Final Voting

After the task, each contender will pick housemates they do not want in the assembly room. Ashnoor will choose Amaal, Nehal will choose Malti, Shehbaz will choose Abhishek, and Tanya will choose Farhana. The remaining housemates, Mridul, Gaurav, Baseer, Pranit, Zeeshan, Kunickaa, and Neelam, will name two contestants they do not want as captain.

Captaincy Task Update!! Each contender had to pick one person they did not want in the assembly room #Ashnoor picked #Amaal, #Nehal picked #Malti, #Shehbaaz picked #Abhishek, and #Tanya picked #Farhana. The people left in the assembly room were: Mridul, Gaurav, Baseer, Pranit,… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 8, 2025

When the votes are counted, Nehal Chudasama will reportedly have the fewest votes against her. This will make her the new house captain. Her captaincy will introduce a different dynamic, and the rest of the housemates will have to live with the way she leads.

Fans will be waiting to see how she handles the power, authority, and duty that go with being a captain.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha’s Net Worth 2025 Is Only 60% Lesser Than Sister Shehnaaz Gill’s Total Assets? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News