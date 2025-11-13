Baahubali – The Epic is approaching the end of its theatrical run. While it has already garnered solid numbers overall, its run at the Indian box office has been slightly underwhelming. Considering the aggressive marketing and pre-release projections, the film has underperformed slightly and is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 34 crores. In the meantime, it surpassed Tumbbad re-releases yesterday, on day 13, to become the second-highest-grossing re-release ever in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Tollywood magnum opus opened to record numbers, but after the first three days, it dropped more than expected. While it performed well in the Telugu market, the film failed to find the expected support in the Hindi belt, which impacted its overall potential. Nonetheless, it’s a big success in a re-run; it’s just that the film couldn’t meet its high pre-release projections.

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Baahubali – The Epic earned 15 lakh on its second Wednesday, day 13. Overall, it has earned an estimated 33.04 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 38.98 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 30.75 crores

Day 8 – 35 lakh

Day 9 – 68 lakh

Day 10 – 73 lakh

Day 11 – 21 lakh

Day 12 – 17 lakh

Day 13 – 15 lakh

Total – 33.04 crores

It’s now the second-highest-grossing re-release ever!

With 33.04 crores in the kitty, Baahubali – The Epic has surpassed Tumbbad (32.21 crores) to become the second-highest-grossing re-release at the Indian box office. It will end its run in the same position as the next target of Sanam Teri Kasam (35.55 crores) is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 3 re-release grossers in India (net):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 35.55 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 33.04 crores (13 days) Tumbbad – 32.21 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Set To Be Bollywood’s 4th Biggest Rom-Com Opener Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News