Thalapathy Vijay has left sad as he announced his retirement from acting. He will be foraying into his political career, and his last outing at the box office is Jana Nayagan. The advance booking commenced on a good note but showcased only limited growth in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the day 1 advance booking update!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 days to go)

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has registered advance booking worth 7.38 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It witnessed a limited growth of 31% compared to pre-sales of 5.64 crore gross yesterday. Around 2.77 lakh tickets have been sold from only 2.3K shows across the nation, which is otherwise huge!

While the Tamil belt is picking up the required pace, advance booking is yet to commence in full-fledged mode in the Hindi belt. It will also face competition from The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar, Ikkis, and other releases, which could make the journey challenging. It is also to be noted that the Hindi trailer of Thalapathy Vijay starrer has not released yet. It is now crucial to release the final assets to welcome a good opening day at the box office.

Far away from Varisu!

Jana Nayagan is releasing in theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti. With only two days to go, H Vinoth’s directorial must pick up the pace to make a mark at the box office. Its first target is to beat Varisu (11.49 crores) and enter Thalapathy Vijay’s top 5 advance booking sales of all time. It still needs around 4.11 crore gross more in the kitty to achieve the milestone!

More about Jana Nayagan

The last film of Vijay is a political action thriller. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions, the film is rumored to be loosely inspired by the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

