Zootopia 2 has been achieving new milestones every weekend now. It is going head to head against Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office. The Zootopia sequel is now on track to surpass Inside Out 2 as the highest-grossing Hollywood animation ever worldwide. Scroll below for the deets.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

The Zootopia sequel remains strong at the box office, and with time, it is even growing stronger in some overseas regions. In North America, it has collected a solid $19.37 million on its sixth three-day weekend, with a drop of only 2.5% from last weekend. After six weekends, the film’s domestic total has reached $364.0 million.

Zootopia 2 is the only 2025 Hollywood release so far that has crossed the $1 billion milestone at the overseas box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the Zootopia sequel collected $1.22 billion at the overseas box office. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide box office collection of the film is $1.59 billion. It is the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025 and the overall 2nd-highest-grossing film of last year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $364.0 million

International – $1.22 billion

Worldwide – $1.59 billion

Set to become the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation by beating Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 was released in 2024 and is the highest-grossing Hollywood animation of all time. It collected $1.69 billion at the worldwide box office. The Zootopia sequel is just $100 million away from surpassing Inside Out 2 as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation.

More about its box office achievements

In the upcoming weekend, the Zootopia sequel is set to surpass the $1.65 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the all-time 10th-highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing The Lion King and Jurassic World’s worldwide hauls. It is still performing strongly at the box office and is now poised to earn between $1.8 billion and $2 billion in its worldwide run. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

