Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, is nearing the 50-day mark in theaters and is still making its presence felt at the global box office. With a current worldwide total of $518.6 million (till January 5, 2026, as last reported by Box Office Mojo), the musical fantasy sequel is now just $3.3 million short of overtaking its next 2025 target – The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which stands at $521.9 million worldwide. If audience turnout holds steady through the remainder of its theatrical run, surpassing that figure appears to be within reach.

Led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film has also crossed another notable milestone. Wicked: For Good has recently outgrossed the global earnings of James Cameron’s iconic sci-fi action sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which finished its worldwide run at $517.8 million. With that achievement secured, the sequel is now setting its sights on Kung Fu Panda 3, edging closer to the animated blockbuster’s worldwide total. The question now is how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to climb past it on the global box office charts. Read on to find out.

Wicked: For Good vs. Kung Fu Panda 3 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $340.2 million

International: $178.4 million

Worldwide: $518.6 million

Kung Fu Panda 3 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $143.5 million

International: $377.6 million

Worldwide: $521.1 million

As the above figures indicate, the musical fantasy sequel is currently behind the animated blockbuster by roughly $2.5 million worldwide. Given its current momentum and assuming digital availability does not significantly impact ticket sales, Wicked: For Good still has a realistic shot at overtaking Kung Fu Panda 3 at the global box office. The final outcome should become clear in the coming weeks.

Wicked: For Good vs. Kung Fu Panda Franchise

Here’s how each entry in the animated martial-arts comedy franchise has performed globally:

Kung Fu Panda (2008): $632 million Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011): $665.7 million Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016): $521.1 million Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024): $548 million

Based on these figures, Wicked: For Good is currently trailing every film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. While the musical fantasy sequel is expected to overtake Kung Fu Panda 3, surpassing the worldwide totals of the other three entries appears unlikely at this late stage of its ongoing theatrical run.

Wicked & Wicked: For Good – Plot & Main Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Trailer

