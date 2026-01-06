Wicked: For Good is now in its seventh week in theaters and has collected $518.3 million worldwide. As a result, overtaking the first film’s $758.8 million global haul now appears highly unlikely. Among 2025 releases, the musical fantasy currently ranks as the 13th highest-grossing film worldwide, sitting just behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has earned $521.9 million globally (as per Box Office Mojo). Whether Wicked: For Good can bridge this $3.6 million gap will depend on its remaining theatrical legs.

At the domestic box office, the sequel has grossed $339.9 million, placing it fifth on the 2025 North American chart. It trails just behind the Superman reboot, which has collected $354.2 million domestically. While the film is clearly in the later phase of its theatrical run, it has already edged past Jurassic World Rebirth ($339.6 million). The focus now shifts to whether Wicked: For Good can surpass the domestic total of Zootopia. Here’s how much more the sequel needs to earn to achieve that milestone.

Wicked: For Good vs. Zootopia – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $339.9 million

International: $178.4 million

Worldwide: $518.3 million

Zootopia – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $341.3 million

International: $684.3 million

Worldwide: $1.026 billion

Based on these figures, Wicked: For Good currently trails the animated blockbuster by approximately $1.4 million domestically. Despite nearing the end of its seventh week in theaters and even considering its digital availability, the musical sequel still has a realistic shot at overtaking Zootopia at the North American box office before concluding its ongoing run. The final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

Wicked: For Good vs. Zootopia 2 – Box Office Comparison

For additional context, here’s how the sequel compares with Zootopia 2. With a current North American total of $339.9million, Wicked: For Good trails Zootopia 2, which stands at $364 million domestically, by roughly $24.1 million. Given the film’s current pace and its advanced stage in the theatrical run, closing this gap appears unlikely for Wicked: For Good during its remaining time in theaters.

More About Wicked & Wicked: For Good

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Trailer

