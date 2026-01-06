During its 40-day theatrical run, Zootopia 2 has delivered a stellar global box office performance and continues to remain strong. With a current worldwide total of $1.590 billion, Disney’s animated sequel stands as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). Given its sustained momentum, the film is expected to surpass the $1.7 billion mark worldwide comfortably. However, its grip on the No. 2 position could face a challenge from Avatar: Fire and Ash, as the James Cameron-directed epic is also tracking toward $1.7 billion globally. Where both films ultimately land on the 2025 charts remains a wait-and-watch scenario.

Overtakes James Gunn’s Superman & Marvel’s Deadpool

At the domestic box office, Zootopia 2 has continued its impressive run. With a North American total of $364 million, the sequel has now overtaken the 2025 Superman reboot ($354.2 million) and Marvel’s Deadpool ($363.1 million). The milestone was achieved following a solid $19.4 million sixth 3-day weekend in North America, just a 2.5% dip from last weekend (as per Luiz Fernando).

As of now, the animated buddy-cop comedy ranks as the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically, trailing only Lilo & Stitch ($423.8 million) and A Minecraft Movie ($424 million). It is now steadily closing in on the domestic total of the 2022 superhero film The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. Read on to find out how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to surpass it in North America.

Zootopia 2 vs. The Batman – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against The Batman at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $364 million

International: $1.22 billion

Worldwide: $1.590 billion

The Batman – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $369.3 million

International: $403 million

Worldwide: $772.3 million

As the figures show, the Disney sequel is currently trailing the Robert Pattinson-led superhero movie by approximately $5.3 million in North American earnings. Given its strong hold and ongoing theatrical momentum, Zootopia 2 is expected to overtake The Batman domestically in the coming days, further strengthening its already massive box office run.

Zootopia 2 vs. The Batman Franchise

Here’s how every live-action film in the Batman franchise has performed at the North American box office.

Batman (1989): $251.2 million Batman Returns (1992): $162.8 million Batman Forever (1995): $184 million Batman & Robin (1997): $107.3 million Batman Begins (2005): $205.3 million The Dark Knight (2008): $533.4 million The Dark Knight Rises (2012): $448.1 million The Batman (2022): $369.3 million

Based on these figures, Zootopia 2 has already outgrossed every Batman film domestically except three films – The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Batman. While Disney’s animated blockbuster is expected to surpass The Batman in North America shortly, catching up to Christopher Nolan’s two Dark Knight films now appears to be out of reach.

What’s Zootopia 2 About

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 Trailer

