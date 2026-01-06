Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet continues to hold strong in the US in its sixth weekend, despite a limited release and strong competition from Hollywood heavyweight titles playing across the country. Focus Features released the film on November 6, 2025, and the numbers since then show a composed and confident run.

The film had a limited release in North America. However, the awards season may boost the movie’s box office prospects.

Hamnet Box Office Performance So Far

Hamnet’s debut weekend delivered close to $1million, with about $930,000 coming from 119 theaters, posting a $7,834 per-screen figure. The movie’s second weekend saw its count increase to 744 theaters, generating $2.3 million, while the third weekend peaked at 749 theaters, adding $1.4 million. After the 3rd weekend, the theater count declined gradually, yet the earnings held a steady line.

Hamnet Box Office Summary

North America – $11.8 million

International – $114,000

Total – $11.9 million

Sixth Weekend Performance Remains Impressive

The 6th weekend marked another critical chapter, with Hamnet pulling in $710,000 from 319 theaters. The per-screen average reached $2,275, the strongest average seen across the last four weekends in the US. Moreover, a drop of only 1.6% from the 5th weekend’s $722,000 highlights how well the film maintained interest even as availability narrowed.

Hamnet’s total collections now stand at $11.9 million, of which $11.8 million came from the US market. On the other hand, a limited overseas rollout across three markets adds the remaining amount, eventually rounding out a performance shaped by sustained viewer support across weeks of competitive play on crowded holiday calendars nationwide through December.

The movie secured 11 nominations in the recently concluded Critics Choice Awards, with Jessie Buckley winning best actress for her role in the film. These kinds of showings in awards ceremonies are expected to boost the movie’s box office figures.

