It was a star-studded night at the Critics Choice Awards 2026. The ceremony marked the official beginning of this year’s award season. From Kylie Jenner to the host Chelsea Handler, everybody attempted to put their best foot forward, or in this case, their Louboutin heels. But who impressed the audience not just with their performance but also with their outfit game? And who got a boo from fashion critics? Read now to know more.

Best-Dressed Celebs

1. Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti has won this battle! The One Battle After Another star stepped out for the night in a custom Louis Vuitton two-piece. The soft yellow color of the outfit complemented her dewy makeup, minimal silver jewelry, and beautiful braided updo. Infiniti was recently named the newest house ambassador for LV; hence, fans can expect more collaborations from the two in the upcoming award season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Carpet Space (@redcarpetspace)

2. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning rarely disappoints on the red carpet. This year’s Critics Choice Awards was no exception, as the actress stepped on the red carpet in a 2003 archival Ralph Lauren. The classic silhouette, with a plunging neckline, enhanced Fanning’s natural features. Elle was nominated this year in the Supporting Actress category for her role in Sentimental Value.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

3. Ethan Hawke

Ladies, please step aside. Ethan Hawke has entered the chat! Red carpets often feature men sticking to their basic tuxedos and avoiding any fashion risks, but that’s not the case here. The Blue Moon actor stepped out in a Bode suit featuring a stunning white embroidery across the outfit. The sharp tailoring complemented Hawke’s effortless charm on and off the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Nelli (@nellichristine)

4. Janelle James

The Abbott Elementary actress was a star on the red carpet! She chose to pick a classic black silhouette with silver details on the bust. Paired with her pixi cut and diamond jewels, James dazzled the night away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Best (@stephenbest501)

5. Michael B Jordan

No fashion sins were committed here! Sinners actor brought his A-game to the Critics Choice Awards 2026. Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton look. Jordan looked dapper in this burgundy double-breasted suit with a salmon pink, striped tie and a diamond tennis bracelet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheyKnowInfo (@theyknow_info)

Worst-Dressed Celebs

1. Teyana Taylor

We love risk takers on the red carpet, but not every risk can emerge as a winner. Teyana Taylor’s Saint Laurent look is a little bit of everything, from a double-breasted suit to leather boots, but as an ensemble, it fails to leave a lasting impression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Best (@stephenbest501)

2. Timothee Chalamet

After bringing his A-game for the Marty Supreme promotions, Timothée Chalamet chose to play it safe at the Critics Choice Awards 2026. He chose to keep it simple with a navy pinstripe suit, a multicolored tie, and a white button-down shirt. While Chalamet’s outfit was a disappointment, he did win the best actor award for his latest release, Marty Supreme, and gave a quick shoutout to girlfriend Kylie Jenner in his speech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

3. Chelsea Handler

The Critics Choice Awards 2026 was hosted by none other than comedian Chelsea Handler. She arrived on the red carpet in a simple emerald green dress, which left much to be desired from the host of the award ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler)

4. Jacob Elordi

The Frankenstein star won the award for best supporting actor, but failed to top our best-dressed list. Just like his contemporary Timothee Chalamet, Elordi chose to play it safe in a black Bottega Veneta suit. This all-ensemble comes as a shock from Elordi, as the Euphoria actor is often recognized for his strong street style game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB ELORDI UPDATES🧿 (@elordibase)

5. Hannah Einbinder

Unlike Michael B Jordan & Chase Infiniti, Hannah Einbinder failed to dazzle in a Louis Vuitton number. The balloon-sleeve top and black skirt looked too simple for the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Carpet Space (@redcarpetspace)

The Special Mentions

1. Meg Stalter & Paul W Downs

Looks familiar? The Hacks co-stars Meg Stalter and Paul W Downs chose to celebrate Halloween a little too late on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. They dressed as actor Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, in their iconic look from Marty Supreme’s LA premiere. Stalter and Downs both appeared in similar bright orange outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paulwdowns (@paulwdowns)

2. Ariana Grande

The God Is A Woman singer continues to paint the town pink. Grande opted to maintain a look similar to her Wicked character for this award ceremony. While the Alberta Ferretti look was beautifully crafted, it seemed to drown Ariana Grande on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by r.e.m.beauty (@r.e.m.beauty)

3. Jeff Goldblum

Just like his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum failed to make it to our best-dressed list. Even though he chose not to go for an all-black look, the ivory jacket is nothing we haven’t seen before on the red carpet.

4. Meghann Fahy

The Siren’s actor is usually a head-turner on the red carpet, but the halter-neck dress with sequins felt more appropriate for a prom night instead. She styled this black number with statement jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikole Vega | Makeup Artist (@nikolevega_)

5. Sarah Snook

This look failed to succeed for Succession star Sarah Snook. The cropped jacket and emerald jewelry, paired separately, could have made wonders, but as an ensemble, the outfit does not stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sarah snook fan updates (@snookupdates)

