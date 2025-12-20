Taylor Swift typically shares her love story with the world through her lyrics. But this time, her mother, Andrea Swift, didn’t provide her the opportunity to do so. In the new End of an Era docuseries, Andrea, now 67, revealed all about her daughter’s love story with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

She even admitted that she had pushed Taylor toward Kelce after a viral “New Heights” episode appeared on her news feed.

Andrea Swift Revealed How She Set Up Taylor Swift With Travis Kelce

Andrea said in the Disney Plus documentary that she had been reading headlines about this tall Super Bowl champion who kept talking about her daughter. So she did what every curious mom eventually does. She called her cousin, who is an expert on the Chiefs, for some information about this man. The response from her cousin was heartwarming.

“She said, ‘Oh, my God. He’s [Kelce is] the nicest guy. And you know what? He really loves his mom [Donna Kelce],” Andera’s cousin told her. Andrea heard that, and her heart went ding-ding-ding like a game show bell ringing for the correct answer.

Travis Kelce Friendship Bracelet Gesture Won Taylor Swift’s Mom’s Approval

Later, in Taylor’s dressing room ahead of the October 2024 Eras Tour stop in New Orleans, Andrea laughed with her daughter while remembering how she actually got them to meet. Taylor admitted her dating life leaned away from athletes, but her mom was not ready to let this gem of a person go.

And then came the bracelet story. Travis showed up at a show with a friendship bracelet carrying his phone number, hoping to hand it to Taylor.

“It was so earnest,” Andrea said to Taylor. “I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show, he brought you something from your world. … I liked it.”

Taylor then reminded her mom about a phone conversation they shared. Andrea had informed her daughter about Travis for the first time in that call.

“You called me up with this tone of, ‘Hey, so I know you’re not gonna react well to this. But there’s a guy,” the Grammy winner told her mom. “You said something to the effect of, ‘You’ve got to start doing something different.’”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor and Travis began dating in July 2023. The tight end went down on one knee in August, turning the romance into a lifetime plan. When the first trailer for the Eras Tour docuseries arrived the following month, Andrea made headlines again for celebrating the happiness Travis brings to her daughter.

The couple plans to get married in June. The ceremony is likely to take place at Rhode Island’s Ocean House in Watch Hill.

